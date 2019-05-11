LAWRENCE "LARRY" HAROLD KINLEY Monticello Lawrence "Larry" Harold Kinley, 58, joined his parents in heaven on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, following a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City, Iowa. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Coggon, Iowa. The family requests casual attire; they know Dad would appreciate it. Larry was born to Leroy and Denise (McDonald) Kinley on March 6, 1961, in Manchester, Iowa. He grew up on the Kinley family farm in rural Coggon, Iowa, where he enjoyed riding his dirt bike and being tough on his younger brothers. Larry graduated from North Linn High School. While school wasn't necessarily his thing, he did excel at wrestling and inspired his younger brothers to follow his lead into the sport. Simply said, he taught them toughness and dedication. Following school, Larry worked on the farm for a short stint with his dad, Leroy, and brother, Jim. He worked at Union Pacific Railroad for more than 12 years and retired from there in 2017. One of Larry's many gifts was the art of woodworking. He was a genius at taking a piece of Burrell walnut or white oak wood and making it into a masterpiece. Many homes are blessed to have a Larry Kinley piece in them whether they be a simple coffee table, kitchen cabinet or a one-of-a-kind piece of furniture you couldn't find within the highest of curator's inventory. Larry's greatest focus in life was his family. He raised five wonderful kids who would be the model of love and humility to any parent. He was revered by his siblings for his unwavering love and loyalty to his children. Throughout his life Larry had the heart of a lion; he was a fighter. He would defend a friend and certainly his family over all matters, whether big or small. If any friend were given an insurmountable challenge in life that required grit, determination and the highest loyalty, Larry would be the first to be by their side fighting for what was right. Over the years, Larry developed the heart of a lamb. He was always the gentleman, always loving of others, and was dedicated to his children and grandchildren. Larry leaves behind sons, Ryan of Monticello and Anthony of Des Moines; daughters, Anna of Ankeny, Gina of Adel and Josie of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; and his siblings, John, Dennis, Patricia, Jim, Mike, Matt and Kevin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Denise Kinley. Our family would like to thank the dedicated staff at St Luke's hospital for the family-friendly care they provided Larry. His loss leaves a great void in the hearts of many. We take much comfort in knowing he has been welcomed into God's Kingdom with the warm embrace of his mom and dad. May he rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, all memorials will be directed in memory of Larry to his five loving children. Please share a memory of Larry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2019