LAWRENCE HERMESCH Anamosa Lawrence Hermesch, 86, of Anamosa, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa, Iowa, with military honors by the U.S. Army and the Anamosa Veterans. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Anamosa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary starting at 3:30 p.m. and a Parish Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. A memorial has been established for St Patrick's church and Jones Regional Medical Center. Donations to the family will support these memorials. He is survived by 10 children: Timothy of Houston, Texas, Janelle (Barry) Lipp of Arvada, Colo., Terri (Nick) Gardner of Marion, Iowa, Laure (Shawn) Doyle of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mary Hermesch (Matt Nelson) of Marion, Iowa, Michelle (Jim) Stelzer of Rogers, Minn., Monica (Todd) Postel of Anamosa, Iowa, Madonna (Rich) Klimes of Muscatine, Iowa, Gerae (John) Turner of San Antonio, Texas, and Joel (Celia) Hermesch of San Antonio, Texas; 21 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Theresa Marie (Marvin) Winkler. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine; a grandson, John Hermesch; nine brothers; and six sisters. Lawrence Edwin Hermesch was born April 20, 1933, in Kelly, Kan. He was the son of Frederick and Mary Caroline (Wessel) Hermesch. He graduated from the Kelly High School with the Class of 1951. Lawrence served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He returned from service to farm on the family farm in Kansas. Lawrence Hermesch was united in marriage May 29, 1956, in Kelly, Kan., to Geraldine Hutfles. They farmed near Kelley until 1967 when they purchased a farm near Anamosa, Iowa. Lawrence also worked off the farm as a driver for Farm Service and the Iowa Men's Reformatory. In 1978, the family moved to Farmington, N.M., but returned to Anamosa in 1979. Geraldine preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 2013, after 57 years marriage. Lawrence was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the 4th Degree and the Anamosa American Legion. He loved to play cards any time, anywhere. Time spent with family and friends was important as was the time spent with his special friend, Sylvia Albers.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019