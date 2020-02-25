|
LAWRENCE "SKIP" IRWIN HUBER Solon Lawrence "Skip" Irwin Huber, 87, of Solon, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Mercy Iowa City following an extended illness. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice for their loving care of Skip for the past two years, especially Diana and Amanda. Skip donated his body to the University of Iowa Anatomical Deeded Body Program. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the American Legion in Solon. Skip was born Jan. 24, 1933, in Iowa City and raised in Solon, the son of Arnold and Mildred (Yarbrough) Huber. He graduated from Solon High School at age 16, before serving in the U.S. Army. Skip was united in marriage to Nancy "Pat" Isenberg on Nov. 24, 1965, in Rock Island, Ill. He worked as a transport driver for more than 25 years at Farmland Industries. Skip enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapshooting, golfing and occasionally playing the machines at the Solon American Legion. Skip is survived by his wife, Pat; his children, Samuel (Shelly) Huber of North Liberty, Chantel Lynn (Huber) Osborne of Richland and Mary Huber of Tama; grandchildren, Sam and Alora Williams, Phoebe Huber and Lillian and Wyatt Osborne; and his siblings, Marilyn (Matthew) Merritt of Cedar Rapids and James (Connie) Huber of West Branch. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Mildred (Yarbrough) Huber; and three brothers, Paul, John and Benjamin Huber. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to help build the new fire station, made out and sent to the Solon Firefighters Association, 131 N. Iowa St., Solon, IA 52333. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020