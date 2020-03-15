|
LAWRENCE "LARRY" J. BURKE Walker Lawrence "Larry" J. Burke, 82, of Walker, Iowa, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home. The family will greet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Walker. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Walker. Arrangements were made by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point, Iowa. Larry was born Aug. 11, 1937, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Louis W. and Gertrude (O'Brien) Burke. He graduated from Walker High School and Cedar Rapids Barber College. Larry honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959. Larry married Mary Ann Smith on Aug. 18, 1962, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He owned and operated Larry's Barber Shop in Walker before working at Cargill for many years until his retirement. Larry was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Larry cherished his family and dedicated his life to loving them. Larry often could be found driving around in his truck with his beloved dog, Izzi. He loved gardening, fishing and feeding the birds at his home. Larry will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann Burke of Walker; children, Shannon (Lori) Burke and Kelly (Scott) Avis, all of Walker, and Holly (Al) Rosauer of Brandon, Iowa; grandchildren, Taylor, Connor and Sydney Burke, Tyler and Tanner (Jessica) Avis and Curtis and Leah Rosauer; great-grandchildren, Ashton Avis and Averie Avis; siblings, Jeanne (Bob) Ross, Kay Burke, Colleen Zangerle and Peg Nims; brothers-in-law, Bob Holland and Mike McEnany; and many nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Gertrude; granddaughter, Nicole Burke; siblings, Richard (Lenora) Burke and Thelma Holland; sister-in-law, Bev Smith McEnany; and brothers-in-law, Doug Zangerle and Les Nims. Please share a memory of Larry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020