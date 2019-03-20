LAWRENCE J. "LARRY" KABELA Rensselaer, Ind. Lawrence J. "Larry" Kabela, 78, of Rensselaer, Ind., passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Rensselaer Care Center. Larry was born on April 24, 1940, in Solon, Iowa, the son of Otto and Agnes (Buchmayer) Kabela. Larry grew up in Iowa and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. On March 6, 1965, Larry married Susie Clemons at the Gilliam Township Baptist Church. Larry worked for USDA as a federal meat inspector for 37 years. While working for the USDA, he and his family lived in many locations around the United States. After retirement, he worked as a greeter for Walmart for a short period. Larry was a good Christian man and husband and father. He loved to help people out and was a praying man who loved his Lord with all his heart. He never failed to watch John Hagge every Sunday and enjoyed watching sporting events on television. Also, he enjoyed feeding the birds, rabbits and the squirrels at his home. Larry truly enjoyed going to Anytime Fitness in Rensselaer. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Susie; and one son, Allen Kabela (wife Nathalie). Also surviving are one sister, Darlene Brant; and two brothers, Robert and Don (wife Deb) Kabela. He also leaves behind special niece, Tammy "T.J." Brown; great-niece, Kelli Hurlbert; along with several other nephews and nieces in Indiana, Iowa and Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Paul Kabela. Larry will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, North Judson, Ind., and a small private family service will be held at his request. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary