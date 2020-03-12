Home

Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids., IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence J. White


1942 - 2020
Lawrence J. White Obituary
LAWRENCE J. WHITE Palo Lawrence J. White, 78, of Palo, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home, with a vigil service beginning at 1 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Private family entombment will take place at the Linwood Mausoleum at a later date. Lawrence was born Feb. 20, 1942, in Postville, Iowa, the son of Lawrence and Josephine (Arnold) White. He graduated from Valley High School in Elgin, Iowa, and went on attend to Cedar Rapids Business College. Lawrence served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968, during the Vietnam era. He was united in marriage to Wanda Hofer on Sept. 19, 1970, in Cedar Rapids. Lawrence worked for 38 years at Rockwell Collins as a computer data processor. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Lawrence enjoyed bird watching. He had a green thumb, and spent a lot time tending to his flower garden. Lawrence was very active at the Aspen Gym where he was involved in water aerobics, and was a member of the Silver Sneakers. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes, and was a little league coach. Most of all, Lawrence's greatest joy was spending time with his grandkids. He is survived by his sons, Larry (Traci) White of Marion, Iowa, and Jeremy White of Mason City, Iowa; grandchildren, Gavin and Morgan White and Madi Holland; and brother, Cletus (Judy) White of Center Point, Iowa. Lawrence was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda, on Aug. 28, 2019; and his parents. Please share a memory of Lawrence at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
