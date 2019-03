LAWRENCE "LARRY" R. JOHNSTON Toddville Lawrence "Larry" R. Johnston, 92 of Toddville, Iowa, died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, of a sudden illness. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 7 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 298 in Marion, with military honors at 4 p.m. Survivors include daughter, Kelly (Chuck) Nelson of Ames; son, Eric (Lisa) Johnston of Marion; stepson, James (Christee) Stewart; and stepdaughter, Jennifer Stewart, all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Austin McCool and Ethan and Lydia Johnston; many stepgrandchildren; and his beloved dog, Martha. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and wife, Dorothy, in 2010. Larry was born Jan. 13, 1927, in Wisconsin. He joined the United States Marine Corps at age 17 and was a World War II veteran. Larry was fortunate to go on the Honor Flight in 2015. He worked as a truck driver for Rockwell Collins for 37 years before retiring in 1988. He and Dorothy married on Aug. 26, 1985, and enjoyed traveling, playing cards, gambling and being with family and friends. He always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. A memorial fund will be donated to the Honor Flight Program in his name. Please share a memory of Larry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary