Lawrence Kenneth "Larry" Priske
LAWRENCE "LARRY" KENNETH PRISKE Cedar Rapids Lawrence "Larry" Kenneth Priske, 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Amana, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A private family service will be held. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Larry, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Larry was born on the farm in Hardin County on Aug. 30, 1935, to Anthony and Alma Priske. He attended Witten schools and graduated in 1955. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1959. Larry was united in marriage to Betty Jean Fisher on June 1, 1978, in Cedar Rapids. He worked at Rockwell Collins for 30 years, retiring in 1991. Larry was very proud to be a veteran and was thrilled to take part in an Eastern Iowa Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He loved attending weekly lunches at the Freedom Foundation. He enjoyed attending Hawkeye football and basketball games for years. Larry and Betty enjoyed many vacations and bus trips with friends over the years. Larry always was helping someone and was the go-to person that painted and wallpapered local businesses and homes for over 30 years. Larry was a doting grandfather and was affectionately called Grandpa Duck. He is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife of 41 years, Betty Priske; children, Laura (John) Wingler, Annette (Issam) Alyousef, Melissa (Mike) Wickham and David (Tracy) Priske; and stepdaughter, Kim (Chris) Peach; grandchildren, Daniel Wingler, Brian (Ashley) Wingler, Amanda (Brent) Bundy, Molly (Sam) Wickham, Zaina and Ahmad Alyousef; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin (Wilma) Priske; sister, Lola (Jim) Cathey; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Priske. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Alma Priske; brother, Paul Priske; sister, Barbara Thomas; nephew, Steven Priske; and stepdaughter, Lynn Gibson. Memorials may be directed to the Freedom Foundation. No flowers or plants. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Sabrina Atkins for her help and loving care shown to Larry and Betty and to the Colonial Manor Nursing Home. Please share a memory of Larry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
November 1, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
