LAWRENCE L. "LARRY" HARFORD JR. Cedar Rapids Lawrence L. "Larry" Harford Jr., 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Burial: Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A reception will follow at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Larry under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Larry was born on Sept. 8, 1932, the son of Harriett (Price) and Lawrence L. Harford Sr. He was united in marriage to Bronia Maxine Shaffer Divis on Nov. 4, 1950, in Cedar Rapids. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Larry worked as a master diesel mechanic for Standard Body, Transport Truck and Engine, Matson Truck Line, Agency Truck and Trailer, and Truck Country. He retired in 1995. Larry was a member of the Elks Lodge 251 and the Cedar Boat Club. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks. Larry loved boating and doing yard work. He liked watching NASCAR and game shows on TV. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Bronia Harford of Cedar Rapids; children, Kathryn (Joe) Eidenschink of Aloha, Ore., Richard (Brenda) Harford of Chesapeake, Va., and Michael Harford of Marengo, Iowa; grandchildren, Dr. Chantelle Baldwin, Kelley Baldwin, Kristin (Jordan) Bell, Jessica Harford and Monica (Tyler) Gerdes; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, James (Karen) Harford of Lincoln, Neb., Edna Bornstein of Cedar Rapids, Robert (Cathy) Miller of Spring Hill, Tenn., and Betty (Clarence) Downs of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Joan (Leeland) Hartson of Hiawatha, Iowa; and several extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Kenneth and Steven Harford; and brother, Lauren Harford. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy. Please share a memory of Larry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
