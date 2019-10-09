|
LAWRENCE B. "SKEETER" MCGURK Walford Lawrence B. "Skeeter" McGurk, 88, of Walford, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Norway. Burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Marengo, with military honors. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Lawrence was born Aug. 20, 1931, to Joseph and Maude (O'Rourke) McGurk in Marengo. He attended Marengo High School. Following school, Lawrence worked for Fruehauf Trailers until being drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. Upon returning from his service, he worked for Square D in Cedar Rapids, then began over the road trucking for Matson and RFK Trucking. On May 9, 1955, Lawrence married Dolores "Janie" Brecht at St. Michael's Church, Norway. Together they raised their family in Walford. Skeeter enjoyed fishing at the river, swimming and socializing with friends. From a young age, Skeeter served as an altar boy for St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Marengo and was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Norway. He was a proud member of the American Legion for over 60 years. He is survived by his children, Larry "Skeeter" (Donna) McGurk of Walford, Brenda (Dan Freese) McGurk of Walford, Diane Turner of Robbinsdale, Minn., Sherry (Vic) Schulte of Norway and Pam (Doug) Trumbull of Norway; grandchildren, Mellany, Marley, Amy, Tyler, Will, Samantha and Drew; great-grandchildren, Willimina, Valentina, Goldie, Teagan, Carson, Brody, Charlie, Kollyns, Dawson and Michael; and brother-in-law, Dwayne (Mary Ruth) Brecht of Marengo. Skeeter was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janie; a brother; and two sisters. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019