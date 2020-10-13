Lawrence Ortgies

1/1
LAWRENCE STUART ORTGIES Cedar Rapids Lawrence Stuart Ortgies, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Ed and Joan Hemphill hospice unit at St. Luke's Hospital following a brief illness. Because of COVID-19, a private family service will be held at Cedar Memorial. Larry was born Dec. 30, 1935, in rural Jones County, near Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Louis and Dena Shafer Ortgies. He graduated from Anamosa High School and went on to marry Arlene Allen, the love of his life, on June 5, 1955. Larry enjoyed making wooden bird houses, "tinkering" around the house and taking care of his dog. Larry worked in the masonry construction field, working for various general contractors. He finished his career as a salesman for Stetson Builders Inc. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; five sisters, Berdena, Lara, Dorothy, Minnie and Helen; and one brother, Pete. Larry is survived by a sister, Wilma McKinstry of Washington, Iowa; a son, Cal (Kandy) Ortgies of Cedar Rapids; two grandsons, Chris (Katie) Ortgies of Cedar Rapids and Sean (Kelsey) Ortgies of Minneapolis Minn.; and four great-grandchildren, George, Prudence, Fredrick and James. Our family is very fortunate for the care he received at Grand Living Monarch Living Community, the palliative care unit at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and at the Ed and Joan Hemphill hospice unit at St. Luke's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020.
