LAWRENCE OWEN EDWARDS Cedar Rapids Lawrence Owen Edwards of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the funeral home. Pastor Bonnie Koeppen will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Larry was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Zwingle, Iowa. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1954. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy and served two years. He then married Fae Louise Sparks. He began his employment years as a Cedar Rapids firefighter. Larry then worked 20 years for FMC/Link Belt Speeder until the facility closed in 1985. He continued his career with Johnson Gas until his retirement in 1999. Larry is survived by his wife, Fae, of 61 years; three children, Earl Van Edwards (Rhonda), Cedar Rapids, Kay Cox, Independence, Mo., and David Edwards (Val), Oxford, Wis.; five grandchildren, Eric Edwards (Theresa), Scott Edwards (Stephanie), Sara Nicolaus (Philip), Tyler Cox (Erin) and Andrew Cox (Kelsea). Larry was also lucky enough to enjoy seven great-grandchildren. Another joy for him was to spend time with his 25 nieces and nephews across the country. In death he will be reunited with his parents, Thomas and Alice Edwards; seven siblings; and son-in-law, Tim Cox. Larry battled health challenges for the last 10 years, but continued to be active. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards. Larry loved nothing more than a family picnic, and he loved his family and friends in his very special way. He spent countless hours supporting his children in many activities over the years and carried that support on to his grandchildren as they grew. The retirement years included traveling with friends to Texas, Florida, Arizona and many places in between. He had a big social circle and always was on time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association in Larry's memory. Please share a memory of Larry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020