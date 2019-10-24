Home

Lawrence R. "Larry" Liscum

Lawrence R. "Larry" Liscum Obituary
LAWRENCE "LARRY" R. LISCUM Marion Lawrence "Larry" R. Liscum, 85, of Marion, formerly of Renwick, died on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, surrounded by family. Lawrence Rubin Liscum was born April 3, 1934, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Rozella Marie Chapman and Heman F. Liscum. He grew up and attended school in Renwick, Iowa, where he met his wife of 64 years, Donna Nissen. They married in 1953. Larry and Donna were blessed with two children, Curtis and Christine. After retirement, Larry liked to do various woodworking projects, spending time at the family cabin and being with family and friends. Larry was a lifelong fan of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, holding football season tickets for several years. He proudly passed his love of the Hawkeyes to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Larry is survived by his son, Curtis (Deborah) of Marion; grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Liscum of Allen, Texas, Craig (Johanna) Liscum of Central City, Tiffany Kruthoff of Fort Dodge and Courtney (Jessica) Lockner of Fort Dodge; great-grandchildren, David, Mary, Kacey, Aliyah, Peyton, Ryder, Caitlyn, Carson, Harper, James and a baby on the way; and son-in-law, Mark Lockner, and brother-in-law, Richard (Wanda) Nissen, both of Hutchinson, Kan. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; daughter, Christine; and sister, Betty Dingman. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Renwick Baptist Church in Renwick, Iowa, with a fellowship reception to follow.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
