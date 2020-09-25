LAWRENCE W. HESS Vinton Lawrence W. Hess, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton, with the Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Masks should be worn and social distancing will be practiced at the church. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton, with graveside military rites by the Emil H. Dutler American Legion Post 177 of Mount Auburn and Iowa military honors. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established. Lawrence was born on April 19, 1922, to Robert and Gladys Hess in Hardin County, Iowa. On Nov. 27, 1948, he was united in marriage to Phyllis A. Schultz in Missouri. Lawrence served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Lawrence and Phyllis farmed in the Vinton/Urbana area, where Lawrence enjoyed helping his neighbors whenever he could. He was a member of the Emil H. Dutler American Legion Post 177. He enjoyed camping and traveling, and dearly loved his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Surviving are his children, L. Ronald (Beverly) Hess of Cedar Rapids, Teddi (William) Newton of Vinton and Bradley (Kay) Hess of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Dawnette (Brett) Richards of Vinton, Douglas (Tyera) Hess of Cedar Rapids, Chad (Kim) Newton of Vinton, Laurie (Michael) Ortner of Shellsburg, Jessica Hess and Elliot Hess, both of Cedar Rapids; seven great-grandchildren, Lucas (Stephanie) Richards, Tawny Hess, Annabelle Newton, Sophia Newton, Brock, Brady and Brant Ortner; one great-great-grandson, Aiden Richards; and his sister-in-law, Louise Schultz. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; one brother; and five sisters. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.