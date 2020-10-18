LAWSON MAUBRY LITTLE Cedar Falls Lawson Maubry Little, 82, of Marshalltown, formerly of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton. Interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Palo Cemetery with graveside military rites. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Lawson was born June 24, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, to Ralph C. and Ruth A. (Maubry) Little. He graduated from Palo Consolidated High School. Lawson served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1960. He worked as a painter at the John Deere Tractor works in Waterloo. Lawson enjoyed playing cards, reading, bowling, ceramics and especially fishing. He also enjoyed making poppie sprays for the Waverly Legion Auxiliary. He is survived by his children, Vickie Eschen, Ronda (David) Rapp and Brenda Little, all of Cedar Falls, Cindy Little of Peoria, Ariz., and Janson Collins of Urbandale; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his sister, Linda Tilbury of Sedalia, Colo. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Laurence, R. Robert, Glenn and George Little; and his sisters, Mary Wheeler and Naomi Yates. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
