LEAH MARIE CIRA Cedar Rapids Leah Marie Cira, 92, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday morning, Feb. 7, 2019, in Willow Gardens Care Center, Marion, following a long illness. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion, conducted by the Rev. David O'Connor. Family will greet friends Tuesday at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. before the service. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Leah was born March 6, 1926, the daughter of Mike and Lena (Gallo) Cira in Marion. She spent her entire professional career as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital. Survivors include her sister, Anna Pusateri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Nettie Cira and Grace Hatt; and brothers, Joe and Michael Cira. Her family caregivers during her long illness were her niece, Linda Lundahl, and her great-niece, Jamie Lundahl. The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Teressa Clark for many years of providing care to Leah and the dedicated staff at Willow Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leah's memory may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Please share a memory of Leah at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.