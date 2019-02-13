LEAH RAE GAUSE HOWK Iowa City Leah Rae Gause Howk, 55, of Iowa City, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, after a brave battle with brain cancer. Leah was born April 23, 1963, to David E. and Patricia A. (Pietersma) Gause in Iowa City. She and her family attended Faith United Church of Christ. Leah graduated from City High School in 1981. She graduated from the University of Iowa in 1991 with a degree in journalism. As a reporter, Leah wrote articles for the Press Citizen and the Ottumwa Courier. In 1994, Leah started her own business writing service, Words That Work. She wrote many resumes, edited many thesis papers and designed forms and employee manuals. Her work also included writing a few plays for local theater. Leah traveled extensively, by herself and with others. Her travels included Greece, Portugal, Italy, Alaska, Hawaii and many other destinations, including Niagara Falls, the Black Hills, Rocky Mountains, Door County, Wis., and Ely, Minn.. Survivors include her husband, Michael Howk; her brother, Paul Gause; and sisterm Debra (Gordon) Borgstahlm all of Iowa City; mother-in-law, Patricia Howk of Bloomfield; sisters-in-law, Deborah Batterson and Missy (Dennis) Hayes; aunts, Louise Crews and Marcia McFall; 16 nieces and nephews; four great-nieces; and a great-nephew. Preceding her in death were her grandparents; parents; father-in-law, Benny Howk; and brother-in-law, Tim Batterson. In Bloomfield, at Grace Pointe Nazarene Church, an open visitation will begin at noon Saturday, Feb. 16, with a soup and sandwich supper served from 4 to 6 p.m. when the family will be present. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. In Iowa City, at Gay and Ciha Funeral Home, visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, and a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2. A reception will be held after the service at Faith United Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make donations to any of the following, which were dear to Leah's heart: Systems Unlimited Inc., Iowa City Hospice or Hospice Home of Johnson County (all in Iowa City); or to Grace Pointe Nazarene Church, or Stiles Christian Church (both in Bloomfield). Leah had been registered as an organ donor for many years, at her death she was able to share her life with others through the Iowa Donor Network. She and her family would like to encourage others to register with the Iowa Donor Network. Leah's request was to have cremation services provided at this time, with no cemetery services planned. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary