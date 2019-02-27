|
|
LEAH RAE GAUSE HOWK Iowa City Leah Rae Gause Howk of Iowa City died Feb. 11, 2019, after a brave battle with brain cancer. She was 55. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Gay & Ciha Funeral Home, where a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2. A reception will be held after the service at Faith United Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make donations to any of the following, which were dear to Leah's heart: Systems Unlimited Inc., Iowa City Hospice, or Hospice Home of Johnson County (all in Iowa City); or to Grace Pointe Nazarene Church or Stiles Christian Church, both in Bloomfield. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019