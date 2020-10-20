Leah Lander

LEAH MAE LANDER Cedar Rapids Leah Mae Lander died peacefully at her residence on Oct. 16, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids. Leah was born in Boone, Iowa, on Nov. 18, 1921, to Gilbert and Alma Schultz. Services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Dr. Steve Knudson will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Entombment at Cedar Memorial Park. There will be no visitation. As a senior in high school, she began working part-time at Fareway Grocery when they opened their flagship store in Boone in 1938. That same year after graduation, she took a full-time dual position as bookkeeper assistant and secretary to the store's founder, Mr. Paul Beckwith. Her career ended when she married Clayton Lander of Boone in March 1946. Clayton's job with Collins Radio took them to Cedar Rapids, where they lived and raised their family of five children: Dr. Larry Lander (Susan), Tulsa, Okla., Thomas Lander (Connie), Cedar Rapids, Iowa, John Lander, Houston, Texas, Joan Stach (Rick), Madison, Wis., and Kathy Smith (Jim), Chicago, Ill. In addition to her children, she is survived by her brother, Arlo Schultz of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Brian Smith (Angela), Houston, Texas, Lindsay Herb (Patrick), Verona, Wis., Sarah Fried (Marc), Chicago, Whitney Duitsman (Brett), Overland Park, Kan., Alecia Harrison (Tate), Atkins, Iowa, Eric Lander, MD (Kelly), Nashville, Tenn., Daniel Lander, DDS, Richmond, Va., and Steven Lander, MD candidate, Oklahoma City, Okla.; and 11 great-grandchildren. Leah was preceded in death by Clayton, her husband of 61 years; her parents; and a sister, Ione Larson. Leah was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church and St. Mark's Lutheran Church, both of Cedar Rapids. For many years, Leah held numerous leadership positions of the JI Chapter of PEO, of which she thoroughly enjoyed being a member. Leah was a wonderful mother and homemaker. As the mother of five, she also became an outstanding cook, treating her children and their families to many wonderful holiday meals over the years. Another of Leah's very identifiable characteristics was her handwriting. While in school, she studied the Palmer Method of Penmanship, which she carried with her throughout her life. Her beautiful handwriting was even present for the very last document she signed at 98! During most recent conversations with her, we would discuss her age. Even though she could readily tell you she was born in 1921, she was always amazed when we reminded her of how old she was! But then she was quick to remind us her longevity was because she "never drank and never smoked!" Leah was loved and respected by her family and her many friends and will be greatly missed. Leah's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Cottage Grove Place and Care Initiative Hospice for their care, compassion and patience while tending to their mother's needs. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the St. Luke's Health Foundation and First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Online condolences may left at www.cedarmemorial.com
