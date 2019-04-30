LEANDER "LEE" JOHN KOPECKY Cedar Rapids Leander "Lee" John Kopecky, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy after a short illness. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. A vigil service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit the family from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church. Lee is survived by his wife of 59 years, Florene; sons, Mitch (Tammy) Kopecky of Marion and Dan (Erin) Kopecky of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Ben (Ashley) Kopecky of Cedar Rapids, Andrew (Kayla) Kopecky of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Patrick Kopecky of Cedar Rapids; great-grandchildren, Isabel, Bailey and Rilynn; sister, Rosemary Roberts of Cape Cod, Mass.; sister- in- law, Eileen Smith of Marion; his cat, Chloe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Matthew; brother, Lawrence (Ruth); his sister, Annette (Ron) Henry; sisters-in-law, Amy (Eugene) Dvorak and Mary Ann (Aryln) Gray; brother-in-law, Les Smith; and dogs, Trix, Buffy and Missy. Lee was born April 16, 1938, in Elberon, the son of Joseph and Ruth Kesl Kopecky. He married Florene Lois Seeland on Oct. 8, 1960, in Cedar Rapids. Lee worked for 35 years at Link Belt/ FMC in Cedar Rapids and Lexington, Ky., retiring in 1993. After his retirement, he made deliveries for Apache Hose and Belting. Lee served in the Navy from 1955 to 1959 during the Korean War. He was a member of VFW Post 788 and St. Patrick Catholic Church. Lee was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Twins fan. He loved to travel with his wife and friends. He enjoyed family cookouts, snowmobiling and racing. He took fishing trips to Minnesota for more than 40 years with family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House and Mercy and the cath lab. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary