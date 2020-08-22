LEANN FRAZIER BOEHNE Cedar Rapids April 23, 1953 - Aug. 18, 2020 LeAnn Frazier Boehne passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life at her home at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. LeAnn now rejoins her husband, Dennis Walter Boehne, and parents, Roy E. Frazier and Lucy Lee Frazier. She is survived by her children, Gregory Boehne and Christina Guinn; as well as her grandchildren, Tryce Boehne, Nayelli Guinn and Kai Guinn. She also will be remembered by her younger brother, Tony Frazier, many nieces and nephews, and other lifelong friends and family. She was happiest spending time in her garden, reading, and speaking with and seeing her grandchildren. LeAnn had a passion for helping others and was able to do just that by becoming a speech pathologist. LeAnn worked over 25 years of her long educational career for Grant Wood AEA. Online condolences, as well as more about what made LeAnn who she was, can be found at www.cedarmemorial.com
