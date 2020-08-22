1/1
LeAnn Frazier Boehne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEANN FRAZIER BOEHNE Cedar Rapids April 23, 1953 - Aug. 18, 2020 LeAnn Frazier Boehne passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life at her home at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. LeAnn now rejoins her husband, Dennis Walter Boehne, and parents, Roy E. Frazier and Lucy Lee Frazier. She is survived by her children, Gregory Boehne and Christina Guinn; as well as her grandchildren, Tryce Boehne, Nayelli Guinn and Kai Guinn. She also will be remembered by her younger brother, Tony Frazier, many nieces and nephews, and other lifelong friends and family. She was happiest spending time in her garden, reading, and speaking with and seeing her grandchildren. LeAnn had a passion for helping others and was able to do just that by becoming a speech pathologist. LeAnn worked over 25 years of her long educational career for Grant Wood AEA. Online condolences, as well as more about what made LeAnn who she was, can be found at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved