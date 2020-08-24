LEANN FRAZIER BOEHNE Cedar Rapids LeAnn Frazier Boehne passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life at her home on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. LeAnn now rejoins her husband, Dennis Walter Boehne; and parents, Roy E. Frazier and Lucy Lee Frazier. She is survived by her children, Gregory Boehne and Christina Guinn; as well as her grandchildren, Tryce Boehne, Nayelli Guinn and Kai Guinn. She also will be remembered by her younger brother, Tony Frazier, many nieces and nephews and other lifelong friends and family. She was happiest spending time in her garden, reading, and speaking with and seeing her grandchildren. LeAnn had a passion for helping others and was able to do just that by becoming a speech language pathologist. LeAnn worked over 25 years of her long educational career for Grant Wood AEA. LeAnn was born and raised in Centralia, Ill., with her two brothers and her parents. She always was a good friend that you could lean on, to those around her. In high school, she was captain of the cheerleading squad, as well as homecoming queen. She went to Mississippi State College for Women and then transferred to Eastern Illinois University, where she worked towards becoming a speech language pathologist. Along the way, she fell in love and married Dennis Walter Boehne. Over the years, they built their life together and settled in Cedar Rapids. They welcomed a son, Gregory, in 1985 and a daughter, Christina, in 1989. Sadly, Dennis passed away in 1994. LeAnn spent the bulk of her career working for Grant Wood AEA; going above and beyond to truly make a difference for her students. Although she put so much of herself into her work, she always made sure that her children were able to pursue their interests as well Once she retired, she decided to go back to school for floral design. While she did not end up making a new career out of this, she did meet her future daughter-in-law and continued to remain passionate about it for the rest of her life. Those that knew her, know that she was an idea person. She always could see the potential for what an item could truly be; she often saw people the same way. She also loved talking about most any topic with others, had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh, hated scary movies and peanut butter, and was as stubborn as a mule. While she loved being in the company of others, she wasn't one to have a big fuss made over her. It is holding with that ideal in mind that her Celebration of Life is being kept simple and held in the place she loved most, her garden. For those that wish to donate in her memory, please donate to Amanda the Panda. Amanda the Panda has been helping families through loss and grief for four decades, including LeAnn and her children after the loss of Dennis. www.everystep.org/donate
For those wishing to attend her Celebration of Life and in need of the address, please reach out to either Greg or Tina. Tina: (319) 310-5489. Greg: (515) 493-9348.