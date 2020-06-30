LEANNA LUDOVISSY STEWART Manchester Leanna Ludovissy Stewart, 91, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Manchester, Iowa. Surviving Leanna are her three daughters, Linda (Roger) Pfab of Cascade, Marilyn (Vic) Learn of Dubuque and Diane Irish of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law, Doris Ludovissy of Edgewood, Wanda Amsden of Elkader and Marilyn Stewart of Elkader; and many nieces, nephews and other friends and family. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Leonard- Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point, Iowa. Visitation: after 11 a.m. until the service, Thursday, July 2, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point, Iowa. Internment: Brown Cemetery, Colesburg, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.