LEANNA TURNER Cedar Rapids Leanna Turner, 87, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Valley View Village in Des Moines, Iowa. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Oxford Junction with Pastor Daniel Pell officiating. Burial will follow at Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service in Cedar Rapids is serving the family. Survivors include Leanna's children, Duane (Kathy) Turner, Cedar Rapids, Janelle (David) Umphfleet, Pleasant Hill and Kent (Amy) Turner, Davenport; grandchildren, Summer (Frank) Wood, Olin, Aaron (Tera) Turner, Marion and Christopher Turner and Kaylene Turner, both of Orlando, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Logan and Lucy Turner; step-grandchildren, Lynn Schmidt and Laura (Landon Mertz) Schmidt; step-great-grandchildren, Hilary Wood, Haylie Wood and Maverick Ehrle; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester S. Turner, of 44 years in April 1996; her parents, Carl and Manda Lorenzen; brothers, Wayne and Kenneth; sister, Lola Hansen and her husband, Bill; and a nephew, Brad Hansen. Leanna Mae Turner was born Oct. 17, 1931, in Anamosa, to parents Carl and Manda (Petersen) Lorenzen. She attended school in Oxford Junction and graduated from Oxford Junction High School in 1949. Leanna married Lester Turner on March 30, 1952, at Saint Mark's Lutheran Church in Oxford Junction. They made their home on a farm in rural Oxford Junction and then moved to a farm in rural Cascade. After that they lived on a farm in rural Mount Vernon until 1965 when they left farm life and moved to Cedar Rapids. Leanna was a dedicated homemaker and mother her entire adult life. Among her many passions were cooking, reading, playing cards and watching sports. Her favorites were pinochle, the St. Louis Cardinals, Iowa Hawkeyes and mystery books. Her favorite part of cooking was making her apple crisp and preparing large meals for family get-togethers. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Midwest (www.hospiceofthemidwest.com) or Valley View Village of Des Moines (www.valleyviewvillage.org). Published in The Gazette on July 11, 2019