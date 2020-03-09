|
LEE EDWARD SMITH JR. Vinton Lee Edward Smith Jr., 82, passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home under hospice care surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo, with military rites by the Iowa Military Funeral Honors Guard. Lee Edward Smith Jr. was born July 9, 1937, in Waterloo, the son of Lee Edward Sr. and Nellie Skalsky Smith. He attended East High School in Waterloo. Lee proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines from 1954 to 1957. He was a member of the Vinton American Legion. On Nov. 22, 1958, he married Barbara Lemon at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Waterloo. Lee worked as a carpenter and as a sales agent and staff manager for Prudential Insurance Co. However, the best job he ever had was owner of Vinton Trophy and Awards, where he loved working with "winners" every day for 27 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, eating sweets and being with family, especially "the Littles." He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara of Vinton; children, Cheri and Ken Morrow of West Des Moines, Cyndee and Steve Sinnott of LeRoy, Ill., and Mark and Lori Smith of Vinton; grandchildren, Aaron and Lisa Morrow, Eric and Kendra Morrow, Cassie and Andrew Mitchell, Chris Sinnott (Crystal Reynolds), Cory Sinnott, Adam Smith and Mandy and Eric Kakac; 10 great-grandchildren (the "Littles"); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Eugene Smith; sister, Betty Hoppenworth; infant triplet grandsons, Nicholas, Rusty and Mitchell Smith; in-laws, John and Edith Lemon; brothers-in-laws and spouses. The family will direct memorials to the Benton County Conservation Center and Retrieving Freedom Inc. "Changing lives through the training and placement of service dogs for disabled veterans and children with autism."
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020