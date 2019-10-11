|
LEE HINDMAN Merritt Island, Fla. Leon "Lee" Paul Hindman, 62, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Merritt Island, Fla. Survivors include two sons, Kory of Williston, N.D., and Evan of San Diego, Calif.; and eight siblings, Laurie Saari of Missouri, Cheryl Hindman of Texas, Don Hindman of Florida, John Hindman of South Carolina, Kris Sexton of Iowa, Nick Hindman of Sri Lanka, Mark Hindman of Minnesota and Mike Hindman of Iowa. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Colleen Hindman; brother, Matthew; and sister, Anne. Lee was born on Dec. 24, 1956, in Wichita, Kan., the eldest of 11 children. He resided in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from 1960 until his graduation from LaSalle High School in 1975. He then served in the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller, and was honorably discharged in 1979. He relocated to California for several years, where he had a successful technology career. His career eventually led to a move to Colorado. After his children were grown, he retired to Florida. His hobbies included reading, history, and tinkering with computers. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.islandcremations.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019