Lee J. Dytrt
LEE J. DYTRT Cedar Rapids Lee J. Dytrt, 71, of Cedar Rapids, died at his home Saturday morning, Aug. 15, 2020. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Czech National Cemetery, with Pastor John Albertson officiating. Due to COVID-19 considerations, social distancing and the use of face masks will be strictly observed at the graveside services. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Cedar Rapids is serving the family. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Irene Dytrt; sister, Barbara Chadima and her husband Wayne; brother, Joe Dytrt; and niece and nephew, Kathryn and John Chadima. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Catherine Dytrt; nieces and nephews, Joanie (Bryan) Bailey, Susan (Bob) Bradley, Mike (Grace) Dytrt and Stefan (Stephanie) Dytrt; as well as many grand-nieces and nephews and many friends. Lee Jacob Dytrt was born on April 15, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated as valedictorian from Jefferson High School in 1967, and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in music from the University of Iowa in 1971, and a master's degree in 1973, once again at the top of his class. He was a member of the Cedar Rapids Municipal Band for more than 50 years where he played the euphonium. He served as the band librarian for much of that time. Lee began working for West Music Company in 1986. Over the years, he took great care in assisting students in their selection of a musical instrument. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lee Dytrt Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o West Music, 1212 Fifth St., Coralville, IA 52241.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

