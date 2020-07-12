1/1
Lee R. Kelchen
1944 - 2020
LEE R. KELCHEN Marion Lee R. Kelchen, 75, of Marion, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home. A private gathering will take place at a later date. Lee was born Sept. 7, 1944, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Aloysius and Leona (Crowley) Kelchen. He enjoyed driving a cab, which he did for 40 years also while doing odd jobs. Lee was a fan of Cubs baseball, Packers football and a good horse race. He loved old movies, motorcycles, and old cars and trucks. Lee could talk to anyone and never met a stranger. Survivors include one daughter, one granddaughter, two great-grandchildren, five brothers and two sisters. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, three brothers, two sisters and two half-sisters.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
