LEE ALLAN SINGLETON Cedar Rapids Lee Allan Singleton, 83, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, originally of North Liberty, passed away peacefully on his birthday Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Sunrise Senior Living in Fort Worth, Texas. Services: private. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As a teenager, he was active in 4-H Club and worked hard on the family farm. While at the University of Iowa, he was honored with a marksmanship award during his service in the Army ROTC. He met his beloved wife, Sharon K. Sturdevant, and were married in 1959. They later owned and operated the Hiawatha A&W Root Beer Stand from 1963 to 1977. They had the best root beer and onion rings around! As a salesman, Lee worked for various companies, such as John Hancock Life Insurance, Eco Labs, Cedar Memorial and Allen's Motor Co., which was his favorite job because he was a car enthusiast. He was well known wherever he went around Cedar Rapids because of his friendly, outgoing nature and years of sales experience. He was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church. Lee had a great love of animals and had many interesting hobbies. They included beekeeping, gardening, weaving, woodworking, wood carving and playing the accordion. He and Sharon loved hosting international exchange students, especially from Japan. He is survived by his three daughters, Cindy Mejia (Leonardo), Chris Russell (Ben) and Lisa Caldwell (Rob). Also six grandchildren, Jeremy, Adrian and Isabel Mejia, Michael Russell and Audrey and Natalie Caldwell; as well as four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Sharon; parents, Clayton and Vera Singleton; and younger brother, James Singleton. He will be laid to rest at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
in Lee's honor.