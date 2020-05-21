|
LEE (NOEL) WELLS Cedar Rapids Lee died May 19, 2020, from complications of pancreatic cancer. The body will be cremated with a private family burial at a later date. There will be no services. He was born to David and Sylvia Wells in Trenton, Mo., on Jan. 5, 1942. He moved to Cedar Rapids in the early 50s. He attended Cedar Rapids schools and graduated from Kirkwood Community College. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. He returned to Cedar Rapids in 1966, and married his wife, Connie. He worked for 35 years for the Steel Products Co. and retired from Centro, Inc. in 2006. He then worked for Hertz Rent-A-Car as a transporter. He will be remembered for his love of learning and travel and his sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him. He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters, Darcey Meyers of Cedar Rapids and Robin (Brian) Holmlund of Canton, Mich.; two grandchildren, Stone Meyers and Morgan Holmlund; nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends that he loved; his beloved dogs, Hooley and Zelda; and the others that will be waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; and a grandson, Andrew Holmlund. Memorials in his honor can be directed to Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids, P.O. Box 10111, Cedar Rapids, IA 52410-0111.
