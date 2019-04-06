Resources More Obituaries for LeeAnna Henry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LeeAnna Kratzer Henry

Obituary Condolences Flowers LEEANNA KRATZER HENRY Reno, Nev. On Monday, April 1, 2019, LeeAnna Henry, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 79. LeeAnna was born on Dec. 14, 1939, on her grandparents' farm in Central City, Iowa, to LeRoy and Mary (Fuller) Kratzer. She grew up moving around to various Navy stations around the U.S. as the family followed her father's naval career, including Great Lakes, Ill., San Diego, Calif., and Adak, Alaska. She met her first husband, Fred Richards, in 1958 in San Diego, then moved to Sparks, Nev., with him after their wedding. LeeAnna and Fred welcomed a son, Fritz Richards, in 1960. Fred was killed in a car accident in 1968. LeeAnna and Fritz traveled to Australia, Fiji, Tahiti and Samoa after his death. She was very proud of that as a single mom since it was so rare in the 1960s. LeeAnna met and married James Henry in 1970 and they had a daughter, Mary Henry, in 1978. She worked for the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) starting in 1959 and later was selected to train as an in-house real estate appraiser as part of a program to advance women's roles beyond secretaries in the 1970s. She was the first female-certified appraiser in the state of Nevada. She left FHA after the appraisal business was phased out and started her own business, which she ran until 2013. LeeAnna was very active in the community and she held various roles with Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Nevada Dairy Goat Association, Mensa, Job's Daughters and Eastern Star, and she was the dairy goat superintendent at CalExpo in Sacramento. She was an avid traveler and reader, and definitely was a people person. Her house was a warm and welcoming place for many troubled kids and strays in general. There always was room for another person at her table. Her kindness and generosity knew no bounds. Her health was poor for many years but she always remained positive and had a smile on her face. She lived the motto of making lemonade out of lemons. At the end, her happy place was having Wednesday night dinner and Saturday lunch at the Coney Island Bar. The other two highlights of her later years were the Fourth of July fireworks in Sparks and the Reno Rodeo. LeeAnna is survived by her husband, Jim Henry; son, Fritz Richards (Lisa); daughter, Mary Vrabecz (Attila); five grandchildren (with another arriving in June); four great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Helen Lyness of Ryan, Iowa, and Pat Kratzer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred; her mother, Mary Kratzer; her father, LeRoy Kratzer; and her sister, Kathleen Casey. Her funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W. Second St., in Reno. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Nevada Junior Livestock Show in LeeAnna's honor. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries