LEILA MARIE TAYLOR Sumner Leila Marie Taylor, 91, formerly of Sumner, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Prairie Hills of Independence Assisted Living in Independence, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Paul Missouri Synod Lutheran Church in Sumner with the Rev. George Volkert officiating. A public visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner. Leila was born Jan. 5, 1929, to John and Tillie (Koch) Bock at home in rural Sumner. She was baptized by the Rev. C. Bern on Feb. 3, 1929, at St. John Spring Fountain in Sumner. She was confirmed on March 29, 1942, at St. Paul by the Rev. William Nagler. Leila graduated from Sumner High School in 1947. Lelia was united in marriage to Donald Alan Taylor on Oct. 29, 1950, in St. Paul in Sumner. Lelia worked for First State Bank in Sumner for more than 20 years. She also worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo and Waskow Cafe and the Polar Club, both in Sumner, for a short period of time. Leila enjoyed bowling and traveled with her husband and sisters after retirement. She loved to spend time with her family, especially completing puzzles with her grandchildren. She was a member of the St. Paul Ladies Aid. Lelia is survived by two sons, Alan (Cyndee) Taylor of Independence, Iowa, and Curt (Annette) Taylor of Lisbon, Iowa; two grandchildren, Kyle (Ashley) Taylor of Cedar Falls and Ted (Cassie) Taylor of Iowa City; three great-grandchildren, Rhys Taylor, Nora Taylor and Levi Taylor; and two sisters-in-law, Ruth Bock of Rockford, Ill., and Lois Ann Ritenour, Galesburg, Ill. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and seven siblings.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020