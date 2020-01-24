Home

POWERED BY

Services
S. K. Rogers Funeral Home - Sumner
118 W 1st Street
Sumner, IA 50674
563-578-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
S. K. Rogers Funeral Home - Sumner
118 W 1st Street
Sumner, IA 50674
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul Missouri Synod Lutheran Church
Sumner, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leila Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leila Marie Taylor


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leila Marie Taylor Obituary
LEILA MARIE TAYLOR Sumner Leila Marie Taylor, 91, formerly of Sumner, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Prairie Hills of Independence Assisted Living in Independence, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Paul Missouri Synod Lutheran Church in Sumner with the Rev. George Volkert officiating. A public visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner. Leila was born Jan. 5, 1929, to John and Tillie (Koch) Bock at home in rural Sumner. She was baptized by the Rev. C. Bern on Feb. 3, 1929, at St. John Spring Fountain in Sumner. She was confirmed on March 29, 1942, at St. Paul by the Rev. William Nagler. Leila graduated from Sumner High School in 1947. Lelia was united in marriage to Donald Alan Taylor on Oct. 29, 1950, in St. Paul in Sumner. Lelia worked for First State Bank in Sumner for more than 20 years. She also worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo and Waskow Cafe and the Polar Club, both in Sumner, for a short period of time. Leila enjoyed bowling and traveled with her husband and sisters after retirement. She loved to spend time with her family, especially completing puzzles with her grandchildren. She was a member of the St. Paul Ladies Aid. Lelia is survived by two sons, Alan (Cyndee) Taylor of Independence, Iowa, and Curt (Annette) Taylor of Lisbon, Iowa; two grandchildren, Kyle (Ashley) Taylor of Cedar Falls and Ted (Cassie) Taylor of Iowa City; three great-grandchildren, Rhys Taylor, Nora Taylor and Levi Taylor; and two sisters-in-law, Ruth Bock of Rockford, Ill., and Lois Ann Ritenour, Galesburg, Ill. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and seven siblings.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -