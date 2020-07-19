LELA WINGERSON Aldie, Va. Lela Wingerson, 74, of Aldie, Va., formerly of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date. Lela is survived by her children, Shane and David; brother, Frank; sister, Lonna (Cox) Krauel; grandchildren, Erin, Kelly, Shannon, Elizabeth and Madison; and great-grandchildren, Aspen and Jake. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her parents, Oliver and Ilene; brothers, Mearle, Lonnie and Larry; and sisters, Shirley, Anna and Jean. Lela was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Linn County, on April 1, 1946. After a long distance courtship, she married Dale Wingerson on Oct. 29, 1964, they remained married for more than 53 years. Lela was a stay-at-home mom while raising her sons, but had worked processing microfiche and at Rockwell Collins assembling circuit boards. She served the Lord, loved her family, friends, and enjoyed helping others. Lela was comfortably and peacefully reunited with Dale at Heritage Hall in Leesburg, Va., after several years of struggling with cancer related health issues.



