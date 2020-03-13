Home

LELAND "BUD" CLARK Cedar Rapids Leland "Bud" Clark, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids assisted the family with arrangements. Bud was born Jan. 22, 1934, in Urbana, Iowa, the son of Elmer and Myrtle (Burkey) Clark. He graduated from Brandon High School. Bud was united in marriage to Ruth Pazour. She passed away in 2001. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local Union 263. Bud enjoyed breakfast every morning at Willey's restaurant and coffee in the afternoons at Donutland. Survivors include his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Myrtle; wife, Ruth; three brothers in infancy; and sisters, Bernice Clark, Dorothy Edler and Charlotte Gray. Please share a memory of Bud at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
