LELAND "LEE" WADE San Jose, Calif. Leland Lee Lemar Wade passed away at Oakmont of San Jose on May 25, 2020, because of poor kidney function. Lee was born in Keota, Iowa, on June 12, 1934. He signed up to join the Air Force at age 17 while still in high school. He used his G.I. Bill to go to college, attending the University of Iowa. After college he joined Westinghouse and trained as a computer programmer. He spent 40 years working in the computer software industry and ended up owning his own consulting business. After retirement, he moved into Sonata Village in 1998. He lived an active life, among which he served as chair of Sonata DAC, held board positions in the Bocce Club, and was president of the Hiking Club in 2000 and 2001. For many years he organized the annual Fourth of July parade in Del Lago/Sonata and assisted in installing the annual Christmas displays in their village. He was a member of the Italian Club, Arts and Crafts, and a former member of the Ironmen golf club. He liked traveling, hiking and bocce. He lived life in The Villages and could be found in the Clubhouse or Bistro almost any day. Lee is survived by his sisters, Elaine Hendrickson and Donna Staves; his sons and their wives, Eric and Jennifer, Greg and Violet and Brian and Jesse; his grandchildren, Selina, Fei, Logan, Aaron, Peace and Joy; and his best friend, Judy Gergurich. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jocelyn "Joy" Fei Westphal Wade, in October 1997. Lee was a good husband, father, grandfather, friend and, most of all, a good example. He will be missed.



