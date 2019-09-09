Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leminda Waite-Bass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leminda Waite-Bass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leminda Waite-Bass Obituary
LEMINDA WAITE-BASS Oelwein Leminda Waite-Bass, 47, of Oelwein, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or to the Benefit of Leminda Waite-Bass at any Veridian Credit Union. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com. Leminda Jo Waite-Bass was born July 29, 1972, in Oelwein, to parents Greg and Kathie (Latham) Waite. She graduated from Anamosa High School with the Class of 1990. In October of 2006, Mindie was united in marriage with Jerry Bass in Oelwein. She had been employed with H&R Block of Oelwein. Left to celebrate Mindie's life is her husband, Jerry; children, Derek Waite of Marion and Abbie Bass and Brian Bass, both of Oelwein; father, Greg Waite of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Jody Westendorf, Jamie Westendorf, Jennifer Westendorf, all of Oelwein, and Tessa (Ashley) Berry of Marion; and granddaughter, Nevaeh Bass. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathie Waite; and mother-in-law, Betty Bass.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leminda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.