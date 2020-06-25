LENA M. "DONNA" HASS Cedar Rapids Lena M. "Donna" Hass, 89, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Services are private. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her children, Elaine (Richard) Pudans, of Des Moines, Brenda Meyers, Cheryl Black and Pamela (Dan) Oakley, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mari Beth Hass of Central City, Iowa, Sheila Carpenter and Dustin Hass, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings. Lena was born Aug. 31, 1930, in Marion, Iowa, the daughter of Burt and Mary (Candler) Coleman. She was a daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. Lena retired in 1995 after 35 years of service at National Oats Co. in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed fishing, dancing, traveling with her sister and reading the newspaper. She also was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and listening to old country music. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Lena.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 25, 2020.