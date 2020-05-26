|
LENORA M. "PUG" PEREZ Cedar Rapids Lenora M. "Pug" Perez, 89, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at her home early Sunday, May 24, 2020. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, private family graveside services will be held Thursday at Saint John's Cemetery with Chaplain Bill Warhover, Hospice of Mercy, officiating. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service is serving the family. Lenora is survived by her husband of 70 years, Frank; children, Mary (Melvin) Jensen, Marion, Paulette (Jim) Wood, Debbie (Dale) Soukup, Vicki Perez and David (Julie) Perez, all of Cedar Rapids, John Perez, Vernal, Utah, Janet Perez, Cedar Rapids, Steve (Tina) Perez, Norway, and Tim Perez, Cedar Rapids; 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mildred (Varner) Edwards; two brothers; two sisters; and a daughter-in-law, Jodene Perez. Lenora was born Oct. 3, 1930, in Cedar Rapids and spent her early years in Maquoketa until returning to Cedar Rapids with her family when she was 12 years old. She married Frank Perez on July 30, 1949, in Cedar Rapids. In the early years of her marriage she worked at Quaker Oats Co. for several years, but primarily was a wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed bowling, reading, crocheting and going to the casinos, but more than anything, she loved spending time with her family. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Mercy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2020