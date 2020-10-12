LENORE ANN SENNE Newhall Lenore Ann Senne, 92, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall, with Pastor Steven Rempfer officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery near Newhall. Wearing masks will be at the attendee's discretion. Lenore was born July 19, 1928, to Herman and Elfrieda (Kranz) Senne, on the family farm near Van Horne. She graduated from the Newhall High School. Lenore worked at Rockwell-Collins before her retirement. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall and the Leisure Club. Lenore loved to tinker with electronics and doing projects around her home. In later years, she enjoyed following current events and politics and playing solitaire on her laptop. Lenore is survived by her niece, Cindy (Gary) Muench of Worms, Neb.; her nephew, Doug Senne of Van Horne; her great-nieces and -nephews, Nick (Sandy) Muench, Katie (Kevin) Wardyn, Matt (Danielle) Muench and Emily Muench; and great-great-nieces and -nephews, Grace, Luke and Hope Muench, Kendyll and Kaden Wardyn and Taylor Muench. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother- and sister-in-law, Don and Anita Senne; and her sister, Gladene Senne. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at the Keystone Care Center for their loving care of Lenore. Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
