1/1
Lenore Ann Senne
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LENORE ANN SENNE Newhall Lenore Ann Senne, 92, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall, with Pastor Steven Rempfer officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery near Newhall. Wearing masks will be at the attendee's discretion. Lenore was born July 19, 1928, to Herman and Elfrieda (Kranz) Senne, on the family farm near Van Horne. She graduated from the Newhall High School. Lenore worked at Rockwell-Collins before her retirement. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall and the Leisure Club. Lenore loved to tinker with electronics and doing projects around her home. In later years, she enjoyed following current events and politics and playing solitaire on her laptop. Lenore is survived by her niece, Cindy (Gary) Muench of Worms, Neb.; her nephew, Doug Senne of Van Horne; her great-nieces and -nephews, Nick (Sandy) Muench, Katie (Kevin) Wardyn, Matt (Danielle) Muench and Emily Muench; and great-great-nieces and -nephews, Grace, Luke and Hope Muench, Kendyll and Kaden Wardyn and Taylor Muench. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother- and sister-in-law, Don and Anita Senne; and her sister, Gladene Senne. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at the Keystone Care Center for their loving care of Lenore. Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
09:30 - 10:15 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved