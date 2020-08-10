LENORE KATHRYN (WILHELMI) POHLMAN Keystone Lenore Kathryn (Wilhelmi) Pohlman, 93, died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Private family funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with the Rev. B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Lenore was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Atkins, the daughter of Karl and Laura (Rammelsburg) Wilhelmi. She was baptized on Nov. 21, 1926, and confirmed on April 2, 1939, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Atkins. She graduated from Atkins High School in 1949. On Feb. 27, 1949, she married Delmar H. Pohlman at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Atkins. Together, they were engaged in farming for over 41 years on a Century Farm. In 1984, the couple moved into Keystone. Lenore was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone, where she was a member of the Dorcas Guild and Altar Guild for many years. She also was a member of the quilters group. Lenore was a volunteer at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. She was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandchildren's activities, and cooking for people. She also enjoyed being outdoors, tending to her garden and flowers as well as bowling and playing cards. She is survived by her sons, Larry of Fort Myers, Fla., Steven (Marie) of Marengo and Dennis (Patricia) of Keystone; her daughter, Gloria (Mark) Imhoff of Williamsburg; her 12 grandchildren, Brian Pohlman, Brad (Amy) Pohlman, Aaron (Julene) Pohlman, Bridgette (Justin) Andersen, Renee (Jason) McArtor, Tanya (Dustin) Strong, Lacey (Casey) Wendel, Mary Pohlman (Marc Scoggin), Megan (Jory) Metz, Matthew Pohlman (Kimberlee Mattoon), Kathryn (Matt) Lundquist and Rebecca (Tyson) Lamb; 19 great-grandchildren; her brother, Edward (Lavonne) Wilhelmi; sister-in-law, Jean Schutterle; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delmar; daughter-in-law, Marilyn; sister, Mary Ann Kreutner; three brothers-in-law, Marvin Kreutner, Vernon Pohlman and Leroy Schutterle; and her sister-in-law, Ferne Pohlman. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.