LEO A. TYRRELL Cedar Rapids Leo A. Tyrrell, 86, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Woodlands at Meth-Wick Community. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Niobrara State Park in Niobrara, Nebraska. Leo was born on Dec. 24, 1932, to Owen and Sara (Graves) Tyrrell in Lincoln, Neb. He obtained his master's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Nebraska. Leo proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was united in marriage to Janice Menkens on Sept. 6, 1958, in Clearwater, Neb. Leo worked at Rockwell Collins for 37 years as a project manager. He enjoyed traveling, especially on business trips. Leo was an avid collector of small tractors. His favorite food was ice cream and he loved taking the kids to get an ice cream cone (or two). He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice of Cedar Rapids; children, Keith (Annette) Tyrrell of Spokane, Wash., Pamela (Eric) Frank of Los Angeles, Calif., Kevin (Susan) Tyrrell of Cedar Rapids and Kimberly (Glenn) Carlson of Holland, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his last surviving sibling, Maryalice VonSeggern of Emerson, Neb.; and loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. Leo was preceded in death by his parents; a grandchild; and five siblings. We thank the staff at Meth-Wick for their care for Leo, which went above and beyond expectations. The small acts of kindness brought laughter and smiles. We want to thank them for the compassion and care which made all the difference. Memorial donations may be directed to the () or the Meth-Wick Community. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019