Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Donnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo "Dewey" Donnelly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leo "Dewey" Donnelly Obituary
LEO D. "DEWEY" DONNELLY Independence Leo D. "Dewey" Donnelly, 95, of Independence, died Monday night, May 27, 2019, at Lexington Estates in Independence. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. John Catholic Church in Independence with the Rev. David Beckman as celebrant. Burial with full military rites will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, and after 9:30 a.m. Saturday all at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.