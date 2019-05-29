|
LEO D. "DEWEY" DONNELLY Independence Leo D. "Dewey" Donnelly, 95, of Independence, died Monday night, May 27, 2019, at Lexington Estates in Independence. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. John Catholic Church in Independence with the Rev. David Beckman as celebrant. Burial with full military rites will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, and after 9:30 a.m. Saturday all at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
