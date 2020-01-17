Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Havran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Havran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo Havran Obituary
LEO HAVRAN Cedar Rapids Leo Havran, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be in Czech National Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A full obituary will be in Sunday's Gazette.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -