|
|
LEO HAVRAN Cedar Rapids Leo Havran, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be in Czech National Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A full obituary will be in Sunday's Gazette.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020