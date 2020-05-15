Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
319-664-3385
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo "Jack" Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo "Jack" Johnson Obituary
LEO "JACK" JOHNSON Parnell Leo "Jack" Johnson was born Jan. 18, 1930, in Brighton, Iowa, the son of William and Viola (Waggoner) Johnson. He attended Parnell School until enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1949 to 1969, retiring as a AMCS. Jack was united in marriage to Mary Sullivan on Sept. 6, 1951, in Parnell. To this union they were blessed with three children. Mary passed away in 2004. Jack later was united in marriage to Marilyn Donohoe Hanson on Nov. 3, 2006, in Parnell. Jack worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Iowa City, then Parnell, serving as Postmaster for 20 years. He formerly was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parnell, serving as a lector and later the leader of the Parnell Rosary Group. He enjoyed collecting John Deere tractors, gardening, fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. He was a 50-year member of the Parnell American Legion. Jack passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the English Valley Care Center in North English, Iowa, at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; a son, Bill (Linda) Johnson of Iowa City; a daughter, Margaret (Vito) Safina of Parnell; two stepchildren, Michael (Daun) Hanson of Iowa City and Mary Pat Hanson of Tiffin; four grandchildren, Tony Safina, Michael (Kara) Safina, David (Andrea) Safina and Mary Ann (Todd) Wehner; a stepgrandson, Quinn Karstens; 12 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Eva Riley of Seattle, Wash., Lila (Daryl) McCallister of Williamsburg, Donna (Bill) McCallister of Marengo and Betty Estabrook of Grandview; and a brother-in-law, Dan (Dolores) Sullivan of North Liberty. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; and a son, James "Dan" Johnson. A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Parnell following the funeral service. A public visitation (The family will NOT be present at this time) will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. There will be a drive-through visitation to greet the family on Sunday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home parking lot. Please enter the North Drive. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -