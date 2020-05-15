|
LEO "JACK" JOHNSON Parnell Leo "Jack" Johnson was born Jan. 18, 1930, in Brighton, Iowa, the son of William and Viola (Waggoner) Johnson. He attended Parnell School until enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1949 to 1969, retiring as a AMCS. Jack was united in marriage to Mary Sullivan on Sept. 6, 1951, in Parnell. To this union they were blessed with three children. Mary passed away in 2004. Jack later was united in marriage to Marilyn Donohoe Hanson on Nov. 3, 2006, in Parnell. Jack worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Iowa City, then Parnell, serving as Postmaster for 20 years. He formerly was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parnell, serving as a lector and later the leader of the Parnell Rosary Group. He enjoyed collecting John Deere tractors, gardening, fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. He was a 50-year member of the Parnell American Legion. Jack passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the English Valley Care Center in North English, Iowa, at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; a son, Bill (Linda) Johnson of Iowa City; a daughter, Margaret (Vito) Safina of Parnell; two stepchildren, Michael (Daun) Hanson of Iowa City and Mary Pat Hanson of Tiffin; four grandchildren, Tony Safina, Michael (Kara) Safina, David (Andrea) Safina and Mary Ann (Todd) Wehner; a stepgrandson, Quinn Karstens; 12 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Eva Riley of Seattle, Wash., Lila (Daryl) McCallister of Williamsburg, Donna (Bill) McCallister of Marengo and Betty Estabrook of Grandview; and a brother-in-law, Dan (Dolores) Sullivan of North Liberty. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; and a son, James "Dan" Johnson. A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Parnell following the funeral service. A public visitation (The family will NOT be present at this time) will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. There will be a drive-through visitation to greet the family on Sunday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home parking lot. Please enter the North Drive. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2020