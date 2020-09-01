LEO EDWARD KOSS Fairfax Leo Edward Koss, 90, of Fairfax, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in his daughter's home. Private Celebration of Life services will be on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Public graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Fairfax. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Brosh Chapel. The family has requested everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing.



