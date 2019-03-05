LEO WILLIAM LAMPAREK Cedar Rapids Leo William Lamparek, 89, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, following a short illness at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids surrounded by his family. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at St. John XXIII Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Castek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Brosh Chapel & The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Leo was born Sept. 29, 1929, in Swisher the son of Ben and Anna Barbara (Herman) Lamparek. Leo proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 until 1955. He married Leota Ann Benda on June 28, 1958, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama. He worked at Amana Refrigeration from 1955 until 1966 and then at Rockwell Goss, retiring from there in 1993. During his working career, he enjoyed farming and gardening. He also enjoyed pitching horseshoes, dancing and listening to polka music, attending his children's sporting events, family trips, going to farmers' markets, and being with his grandchildren. Leo was able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in October 2017 with his daughter Linda. This truly meant a lot to him. He was always there for all of his family. Leo is survived by his children, Merlin, Ronald and Linda; grandchildren, Jenna, Ryan (Meg), Casey, Michael and Keegan Lamparek; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Carol Lund. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leota; son, Gary; sister, Sadie (Dale) Feye; brothers, Leonard (Grace) and Ivan; niece, Sharon McMillan; and nephew, Kaye Lamparek. Memorials may be directed to Community Health Free Clinic. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary