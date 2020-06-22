Leo Leroy Fry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEO LEROY FRY Greeley Leo Leroy Fry, 88, of Greeley, Iowa, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Survivors include his five children, Deb (Marlen) Hakert of Manchester, Dee White of Earlville, Lonnie (Judy) Fry of Greeley, Brad (Sharon) Fry of Greeley and Sue (Clyde) Palmer of Earlville. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Public Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, masks are recommended. Private Graveside Inurnment: Grant View Cemetery in Greeley, Iowa, with Pastor Pete Buschmann officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved