LEO LEROY FRY Greeley Leo Leroy Fry, 88, of Greeley, Iowa, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Survivors include his five children, Deb (Marlen) Hakert of Manchester, Dee White of Earlville, Lonnie (Judy) Fry of Greeley, Brad (Sharon) Fry of Greeley and Sue (Clyde) Palmer of Earlville. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Public Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, masks are recommended. Private Graveside Inurnment: Grant View Cemetery in Greeley, Iowa, with Pastor Pete Buschmann officiating.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.