LEO BERNARD MIHM Happy Valley, Ore. Leo Bernard Mihm, 90, formerly St. Lucas, Iowa, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Happy Valley, Ore. A rosary and Mass of Christian Burial was held Oct. 9 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, Oregon City, Ore., with Father Maxy D'Costa as celebrant. Private burial followed at Gethsemani Catholic Cemetery, Happy Valley, Ore. Leo born June 11, 1930, and was the first son born of Henry and Mary (Langreck) Mihm in St. Lucas, Iowa. Leo was drafted into the military and inducted into the Army as of Jan. 11, 1952. He was a forward observer with the 38th Field Artillery Battalion in the Korean War, where he earned two bronze stars and the U.N. Service Medal. Major battles Leo was engaged in during the Korean War were "Big & Little Nori," "T-Bone Hill" and "Pork Chop." He returned home Oct. 10, 1953, and was honorably discharged as corporal. Leo was united in marriage to Dorothy Wichman on Sept. 25, 1954, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Lawler, Iowa. They had six children, Lynnette Baisley, Thomas Mihm, Michael Mihm, William Mihm, Maureen Mastrantonio and James Mihm. Leo and Dorothy lost Thomas on Dec. 2, 1960, and William on March 17, 1961. In May 1962, Leo drove from Iowa with the family's belongings to Oregon along the old Oregon Highway Interstate 80N (which now is known as Interstate 84) while Dorothy flew with three small children. Leo is survived by his second wife, Mary; two daughters, Lynnette (Dan) Baisley of Happy Valley, Ore., and Maureen (Jim) Mastrantonio of Gearhart, Ore.; two sons, Michael (Teresa) Mihm of Gresham, Ore., and James (Michele) Mihm of Gresham; stepdaughter, Kim (Mike) McNeel of Villa Hills, Ky.; stepsons, Mark Mehlbrech of Oregon City, Ore., and Gene Mehlbrech of Spokane, Wash.; and sisters-in-law, Andy Mihm of Portland, Ore., Madonna Einwalter of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Eleanor Burke of Elma, Iowa, and Margaret Regenold of Fairbank, Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other extended family members. Leo was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy; two sons, Thomas Joseph and William Joseph; parents, Henry and Mary (Langreck) Mihm; and siblings, Florence (Sylvester) Manderfield, Frances (Clarence) Thole, Loretta (Clarence) Zweibohmer, Ann (Mark) Roach, Mary Mihm, Agnes (Vern) Bohr, Clarence Mihm and Robert Mihm. For complete obituary, please visit www.tributes.com/LeoMihm
.